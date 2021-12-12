US Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.74 and a one year high of $241.06.

