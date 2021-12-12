US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

