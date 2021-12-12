Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $60.86 million and $221,708.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 66,460,664 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

