Vail Resorts’ (MTN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $338.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.96 and its 200-day moving average is $324.31. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.