Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

VLY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

