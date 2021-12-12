Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.