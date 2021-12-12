Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Full Sail Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

VSS opened at $133.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

