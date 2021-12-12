Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

