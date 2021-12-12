Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veritone by 478.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 42.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 10.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

