Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 93,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 223.8% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 16,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

