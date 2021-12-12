Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lowered by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

