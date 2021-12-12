Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.