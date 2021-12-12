Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

