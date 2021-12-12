Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,800 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $2,956,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 60.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

