Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $126.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,307. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

