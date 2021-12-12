Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 3,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $146,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $730,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.