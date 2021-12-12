Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on the stock.

FAN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 511 ($6.78) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 506.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 483.29. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total value of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.