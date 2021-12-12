Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on the stock.

VLVOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating and a SEK 61 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 80.67.

Volvo Car stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 1-year low of 7.02 and a 1-year high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

