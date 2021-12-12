Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Capitalization Tops $17.15 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00059519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.56 or 0.08186032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.65 or 0.99706016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

