WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading Up 19%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) shares were up 19% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

