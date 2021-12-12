Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $715.53.

REGN stock opened at $669.52 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

