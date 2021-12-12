Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $15.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $22,649,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

