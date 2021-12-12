Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.