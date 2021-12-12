WeOwn (CHX) Price Up 11.7% This Week

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.21 million and $105,340.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007129 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

