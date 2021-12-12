WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Raised to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.
In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
