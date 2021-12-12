WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Raised to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

