William Blair Initiates Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

LIND has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.38. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

