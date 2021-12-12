William J. Dunaway Sells 13,332 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNEX opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

