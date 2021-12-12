Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.51).

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.37) to GBX 285 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.37. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.67.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

