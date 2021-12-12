Wownero Price Tops $0.13 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Wownero has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $8,015.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058018 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

