Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $12.72 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $49,545.59 or 0.98846056 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.72 billion and approximately $196.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00788808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

