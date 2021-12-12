XMON (XMON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $721,186.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $23,665.96 or 0.47482298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $35.38 million and approximately $721,186.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

