XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XOS. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of XOS opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. XOS has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

