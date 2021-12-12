XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.19

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.19 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.72). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 39,651 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.53) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £275.93 million and a PE ratio of 34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

