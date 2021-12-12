Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

YNDX traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $63.35. 2,153,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Yandex has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

