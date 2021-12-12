yTSLA Finance Hits One Day Volume of $104,741.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $695,217.73 and approximately $104,741.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00021000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

