Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

BXSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,116. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

