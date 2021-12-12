Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.75. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $350.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $353.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

