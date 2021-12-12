Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

