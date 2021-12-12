Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

PAYC stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.72. 249,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,580. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

