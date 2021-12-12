Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 204,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

