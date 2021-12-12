Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,763. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

