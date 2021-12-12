Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.95 Million

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $301.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.04 million to $369.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. 399,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,600. Denbury has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.