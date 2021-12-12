Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $39.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.75 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.