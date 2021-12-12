Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

