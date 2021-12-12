Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.50). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $186,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.46. Exagen has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.