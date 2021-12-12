Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 963,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,783. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.