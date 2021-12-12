Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.28 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.90.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 89,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 417,246 shares of company stock worth $9,479,778 and have sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

