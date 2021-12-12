Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.