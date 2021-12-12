Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ooma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $452.91 million, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

