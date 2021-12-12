Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post $6.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 595.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

